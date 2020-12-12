El Pasoan charged in Juárez crystal meth bust

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — An El Paso man faces charges after Juárez Municipal Police allege he was driving a vehicle with more than two and a half kilos of crystal meth hidden in his car.

The suspect, identified as Anthony F.S., was driving a Ford Crown Victoia with Texas Plates when authorities say they caught him with six pounds — two kilograms and 736 grams — of crystal meth hidden under the driver’s seat.

Authorities say the crystal meth was enough to make 11,000 street-level doses for a value of $35,000 dollars. The suspect remains in custody in Juárez.