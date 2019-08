JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — An El Paso woman is lucky to be alive after crashing her car in Northwest Juarez Saturday.

According to Juarez Municipal Police, 29-year-old Perla Peralta, from El Pasoan was driving a Chevy Cavalier on the Camino Real Road when she lost control of the car, causing it to roll.

Peralta suffered minor head injuries but did not require hospitalization.