El Paso man named as one of the victims of Juarez bar shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two of the men killed during a weekend shooting inside a Juarez bar have been identified, including one from El Paso.

Mario Alberto Torres, 27, was shot several times Saturday night inside the San Martin Bar located on Av. Abraham Lincoln and Av. Hermanos Escobar in the Pronaf area of Juarez. It is across from Federal Police headquarters.

According to the police, several suspects entered the bar and shot Torres.

A second man was seriously injured and later died at a nearby hospital. He was identified by police as David Eduardo Cisneros Tapia.