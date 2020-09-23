El Paso man accused of shooting and killing man in Juárez

JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Juárez police have arrested a 48-year-old El Paso man in connection to a murder.

Rofrigo M.M. is accused of shooting and killing a man in the Colonia Revolucion Mexicana neighborhood.

According to authorities, witnesses helped authorities track down the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect matched the description from witnesses and confessed to the crime. However, police said no gun was found on him.

Detectives said the victim was identified as Jaime Nevarez Vara who just got out of Cereso Prison.