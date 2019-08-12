Driver of truck with Texas plates dies after being shot at, crashing in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – The driver of a pick-up truck with Texas plates is dead after being shot at and crashing in South Juarez.

According to officials, it happened Sunday on Pan American Avenue.

Police say the truck was stopped at a red light when several shots were fired and hit the driver’s seat.

According to investigators, the man then drove several blocks north and crashed into a pole.

He died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The truck is described as a black Dodge Ram with a Texas license plate number of LDD8615.

Police shut down the area for more than an hour to investigate and recover bullet casings.

No arrests have yet been made.