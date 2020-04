JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A man was murdered in broad daylight on a busy Downtown Juarez street Tuesday.

It happened at the intersection of Ramon Corona Street and 16 de Septiembre Avenue where police say the driver of a red SUV pulled up to a stop light when he was shot at least six times.

Juarez Municipal Police closed the streets to investigate the murder. No arrests have been named and the victim was not identified.