JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The driver of a Dodge Durango was attacked while driving along David Herrera Jordan Street in North Juarez Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.

The driver was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Police closed the area around the shooting as they investigated. Witnesses in the area said they believe the victim is a Juarez products importer, but officials have yet to confirm his identity.