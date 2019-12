JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — More than 50 children in the Anapra Colonia in Juarez were given new tennis shoes by El Paso attorney Cesar Ornelas and the El Paso Rotary Club.

Soles de Anapra, A.C., a shelter in Anapra, hosted the event Saturday morning. The giveaway was a collaboration between Cesar Ornelas Law, the Juarez Bi-National Affairs office, and El Paso Rotary Club.