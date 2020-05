EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez police were investigating a double murder Thursday at a tattoo shop in Colonia Zapata.

Two men were killed inside the South Juarez shop. Police say they believe one man was a client and the other was a tattoo artist.

Both men had several gun shot wounds. No other clients were inside the store at the time of the attack, police said.

No other information was available.