Don’t worry — the X will go back to being red again

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Over the weekend, many El Pasoans expressed dismay at seeing La Equis (The X) in Juárez painted completely white.

La Equis was painted white, starting last week. By the weekend, the monument was completely whited out, making El Pasoans wonder if the new color was a permanent feature.

As of Monday morning, portions of the X were being repainted red, indicating that the 197-foot-tall structure is simply getting a facelift and will return to its red glory once again.

The X is located in a public square in Juárez, called Plaza de la Mexicanidad. The monument’s structure is symbolic of the merging of cultures in Mexico, according to its sculptor, Sebastian, AKA Enrique Cabajal González.

