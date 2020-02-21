Documentary details cartel violence in Tijuana and its similarities to Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local filmmaker is debuting his new documentary in El Paso on Friday.

Charlie Minn’s newest film called “7 Murders a Day” explores the ongoing issue of cartel violence in Tijuana, Mexico, which became the murder capital of the world in 2018.

In the documentary, Minn and his crew rode along with the Tijuana Police to see why the city became so dangerous.

Nearly 10 years ago, Minn made “8 Murders a Day,” which explored the violence in Juarez. Minn said filming in Juarez prepared him for his latest film. He also sees many similarities between the two Mexican cities.

Minn said the films are meant to get people talking about the tragic and senseless deaths happening across the border.

The film will be screened at Premiere Cinemas at Bassett Place starting at 10:30 Friday morning. The film will run for a week, Minn said.