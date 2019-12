JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Residents of a south Juarez neighborhood were horrified to find a dismembered body lying in the streets.

The body was found underneath a blanket Friday afternoon in the Colonia Granjas de Chapultepec neighborhood, police said.

As of Friday, Police did not reveal the gender of the victim or any other details to identify them.

The body is the 71st murder of December.