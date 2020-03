JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — March is shaping up to be the most violent month of 2020, as murders continue to rise in Juarez.

Tuesday, residents in Colonia Polo Gamboa in South Juarez discovered a decomposed body in an empty lot. Juarez Municipal Police believe the body had been there for months before neighbors discovered it.

Authorities believe the person was a man, but are awaiting an autopsy to confirm.

With seven days left in the month of March, Juarez has already tallied 1250 murders.