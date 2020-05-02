Deadliest COVID-19 week in Juárez comes to an end with 3 new fatalities as death toll rises to 78

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Officials announced three new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Juárez overnight, bringing the total number of fatalities to 78 — 33 of those in just the last week.

The State also announced 18 new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 375 in our sister city. The latest information brings to a close a tough week for health officials in Juárez, as 171 new cases were reported.

Overall, the growth of the virus in Juárez continues to grow. This week, 70 more new cases were confirmed than the prior week and 13 more deaths, showing a drastic increase in the severity of the virus throughout the city whose population boasts an estimated 1.5 million people.

Juárez is, by far, experiencing the largest number of deaths and the fastest increase rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the El Paso – Las Cruces – Juárez Borderland region.

The overall number of cases in the State of Chihuahua is 569, with 95 deaths statewide. Authorities say there are also 343 cases of suspected COVID-19.

Health authorities say 43.94% of the total number of confirmed cases in the State are currently hospitalized, 32.34% are recovering in isolation at home and 7.29% (40 cases) are considered recovered. Of those 40 cases, 21 of the recoveries are from Juárez.

The hardest hit hospital in Juárez is the IMSS, the social hospital most workers in the city uses. To date, the IMSS has had 54 of the city’s 78 COVID-19 deaths. The remaining deaths were from the Health Sector (13), Issste (8), private hospitals (1).

The official death toll could be just a small representation of the total number dead from the virus, according to Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada. On Friday, Cabada cited the number of burials at the San Rafael Municipal Cemetery located in South Juárez as a sign the number of deaths officially reported doesn’t reflect the reality of the health crisis.

According to Cabada, the cemetery averages about 20 funeral services per-week, but has seen a major spike in the number of burials in the last 15-days. The cemetery is now performing more than double the normal amount of funerals.

His assertion came just hours after Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral said he, too, believes there could be nearly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in the State of Chihuahua.

The State’s modeling projected an estimated 3,873 possible cases statewide as of Thursday night, meaning the official counts from the government represent a small fraction of the devastation caused by the virus in Chihuahua.

Despite the rapidly doubling death toll from COVID-19, Jaime Campos, Director of the Secretary of Industry and Development, says the maquiladora industry could resume operations as soon as May 11.

The startling announcement comes after at least 15 maquiladora workers have died and dozens were infected in the last month.

Campos told KTSM the maquiladoras need to reopen because the U.S. is pressuring Mexico to resume operations, and companies fear losing contracts and jobs to the region. He said the factories would require authorization from Mexico’s Health Department before they’d be allowed to reopen.

KTSM’S Roberto Delgado contributed to this report.