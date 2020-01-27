Cuban migrants displaced following Downtown Juarez fire

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez firefighters helped rescue 11 people after a fire inside an apartment complex in Downtown Juarez Sunday morning.

KTSM’s crew in Juarez reports most of those inside the building were Cuban migrants. Three children between the ages of three and five were treated by the Juarez Red Cross for smoke inhalation.

No one was seriously injured.

A cause of the fire was not immediately released, though many of the Cuban migrants say they fear they may have been targeted. The migrants told Juarez Police they constantly receive threats and are in fear for their lives.