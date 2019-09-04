Cuban migrant charged in July murder

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State Police announced the arrest of a Cuban national in connection to the murder of another Cuban migrant in July on Tuesday.

Osvel N.R. “Camaguey” is charged with the murder that happened on July 18. The victim was identified as Osmany Balderrama Pavon, 40, also of Cuba.

Authorities say the pair of men got into a fight and Pavon was stabbed multiple times. Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Osvel’s arrest and he was detained at Cereso Prison where he will await trial.