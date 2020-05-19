COVID-19 Juarez numbers grow by 24 plus five new deaths

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua State health officials reported 5 new deaths in Juárez Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 163. They also reported 24 new virus cases, for a total of 696 positive cases in the city since the beginning of the outbreak.

Statewide, officials say there are 1,142 positive COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths associated with the virus.

Maquiladora Protest

Monday, approximately 150 maquiladora workers who are employed at plants that were set to open in Juárez Monday protested, saying working conditions are unsafe. The workers claim the COVID-19 spread is not under control and they’re afraid of being infected if they return to the plants.

Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral said the state is ready to reopen the economy but is also urging caution with the health of workers in the maquiladoras, so he’s urging precautions.