EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez now has 63 cases of COVID-19, the Chihuahua Health Department reported on Wednesday morning.

The state of Chihuahua is now reporting 98 cases and 18 dead, with 16 of the deaths coming from Juarez. The health department is also looking into 166 suspicious cases in the state.

Juarez cases increased by 16, after only 47 was reported on Tuesday.