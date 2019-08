Juarez, MEX (KTSM) — The Santa Fe Bridge was shut down for hours Monday night after a couple was shot and killed on the Mexican side of the bridge.

According to El Diario de Juarez, the man and woman were shot on the Juarez strip. The investigation closed the bridge to traffic while authorities searched for clues. It was reopened to traffic around 11:15 p.m.

No word on any arrests.

Traveler alert. Traffic at the Paso Del Norte crossing is at a standstill as Mexican authorities investigate a shooting at base of bridge. Length of disruption unknown. Please seek alternative routes and monitor border crossing times here https://t.co/CojWorguXs — CBP West Texas (@CBPWestTexas) August 7, 2019