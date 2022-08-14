Update: State police reports the body found on a baby stroller is that of a woman. Preliminary forensic reports say the victim had signs similar to those of strangulation.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found this morning wrapped in a plastic bag and on a stroller in an empty lot in south Juarez.

Police secured the area in the Humariza and Rufino Tamayo Streets in the Papagichi neighborhood.

According first reports from local authorities, it is believed the person was killed near the area and dropped off in the lot with the help of the stroller.

The area was taped-off for the Crimes Against Life Unit of the State Prosecutor’s Office in the North Zone to investigate.

This the victim number 59 in the month of August in Juarez.

