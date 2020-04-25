1  of  2
Controversial amnesty law could soon free Juarez inmates

by: KTSM Report, Roberto Delgado

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Mexico’s Congress voted in favor of a new amnesty law last week that could free inmates in prisons throughout Mexico.

The amnesty law would allow prisoners convicted of minor crimes like robbery without violence, women accused of abortion, small drug trafficking offenses if it is the first conviction, and other small crimes to be released. The law would also free elderly inmates that have health problems.

The Deputy General of Chihuahua, Jorge Nava Lopez, said he opposes the amnesty law. He said the City of Juarez needs to send a strong message to criminals they will be held accountable for their actions and be fully punished by the law.

Controversial amnesty law could soon free Juarez inmates

