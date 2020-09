CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Some businesses in Ciudad Juárez are featured in the Netflix documentary the “Taco Chronicles.”

The half-hour piece talks about how burritos started in Juárez and how the food is traditionally eaten and prepared in the Borderland.

Some of the businesses that are featured in the documentary include, Burritos Sarita, Burritos El Compa, and Burritos Aquimichi.

The episode is available to watch now and is listed under Volume 2.