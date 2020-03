JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — In the latest incident in a string of attacks on police agents in our sister city, Chihuahua State Police Agents were attacked in a South Juarez Colonia Tuesday night.

The agents were at a car wash in Colonia Anahuac when they were ambushed. Agents who were nearby rushed to the scene, but the suspects had already fled.

One agent was injured in the attack and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.