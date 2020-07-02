Breaking News
Chihuahua state health officials report two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Juárez

by: KTSM Staff

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Chihuahua state health officials are reporting 55 new COVID-19 in Ciudad Juárez and two new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Juárez now stands at 2,712; while the total number of deaths stands at 518.

In the entire state of Chihuahua, health officials said there are a total of 4,626 positive cases and 658 deaths.

Health officials are also monitoring 1,252 people who are believed to have come in contact with a positive case.

