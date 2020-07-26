Chihuahua Secretary of Health loses COVID-19 battle

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral confirmed the death of Dr. Jesus Grajeda, Secretary of the Chihuahua Health Department, Sunday morning.

Dr. Grajeda was being treated for complications from COVID-19 in Chihuahua City and had been hospitalized since July 6. Shortly after being hospitalized, Grajeda was moved to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator.

“Dr. Grajeda dedicated his whole life to health service and has delivered his last effort in a generous and committed way in the hardest time that Chihuahuan society has faced in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are leaving a great human being, Life teacher in many ways, because he was an example of an upstanding, honesty, social commitment,” Governor Corral said in a translated statement posted on Facebook.

His death comes just days after another high-profile death in the region. Thursday, the 71-year-old owner of Juárez’s Kentucky Club, Sergio Macedonio Peña Acosta, died of suspected complications from the virus at a hospital in El Paso.