CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Health officials in the state of Chihuahua have announced 108 new COVID-19 cases in Juárez, Mexico.

There are now 3,991 positive COVID-19 cases in Juárez as of Thursday, July 23.

Health officials said that so far 630 people have from the virus in Juárez.

In the entire State of Chihuahua there are 7,109 positive cases with 845 deaths.