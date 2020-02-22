1  of  3
Chaotic shootout in South Juarez leaves five dead

Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — At least five people were killed and one police officer injured after a chaotic shooting in South Juarez that was captured on a cell phone video.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday in South Juarez off Casas Grandes Highway in a desert area.

According to KTSM’s Juarez correspondent, the shootout lasted more than ten minutes and in the end, five suspects were killed and a Juarez Police officer was shot in the leg.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as additional information becomes available.

