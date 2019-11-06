Chaos erupts in Juarez as warring cartels retaliate against recent police arrests

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The city of Juarez was terrorized Tuesday night as a group identifying themselves with “La Empresa” (The Business) cartel unleashed a series of murders and car burnings in retaliation for the arrest of one of their own.

The attacks began Tuesday afternoon in Colonia Salvarcar where the bodies of two men were found shot to death and burned inside a vehicle. Neighbors in the colonia reported hearing gunshots before seeing the car go up in smoke.

About an hour later, a taxi driver was also shot and killed in South Juarez when two passengers allegedly attacked him and set his body on fire. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the two suspects fleeing the scene.

The reign of terror continued into the night as at least four transport buses were set on fire in four city sectors and at least one person was shot and their car set on fire on the Casas Grande Highway in South Juarez.

According to Juarez Mayor, Armando Cabada, the violent attacks are a direct result of a major law enforcement operation in 25 colonias identified in the ongoing drug turf war. During their operation on Tuesday, three men, including a 17-year-old who stands accused of murdering at least six men were arrested.

According to Seguridad Ciudadana (Citizen Security), the teen is accused of killing two people inside a barbershop called “Barbados” in Colonia Finca Bonita, and the brutal murders of four other people in separate attacks in as many colonias across South Juarez.

The two other men who were arrested in the operation also stand accused in a string of homicides and attempted murders in Juarez. According to Cabada and the Juarez office of Citizen Security, all of the suspects are linked to ‘La Empresa.’

As KTSM previously reported, members of ‘La Empresa’ are suspected of murdering half a dozen men and dismembering their bodies in September. They were also linked to a violent attack at a Juarez ranch that killed three young sisters and the eventual discovery of an El Paso man who was kidnapped and murdered from the ranch during the attack.

The series of attacks Tuesday night has left Juarenses on edge following similar events in mid-October in Culiacán, Sinaloa. That attack was spurred by an operation that resulted in the arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán’s son, Ovidio Guzmán López.

The terror unleashed on Culiacán resulted in Guzmán López’s release just hours later.

As for Juarez’s Municipal Police, they are being advised to increase their surveillance work with operatives throughout the city in order to stop the violent attacks initiated in retaliation to the recent arrests.