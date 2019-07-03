Central American migrants return home from Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The search for the American dream came to an end for dozens of Central American migrants Tuesday.

According to our crew in Juarez, 69 people from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador decided to board a bus and return home. The International Organization for Migration from the United Nations covered the cost of transportation.

Officials say the migrants will now be bused to Chiapas.

“There’s sadness, tears, pain, suffering right now because they became family during their journey here but they’re also excited to go back,” said Francisco Calvillo, Director of Casa Del Migrante in Juarez.

By returning, the migrants are giving up their U.S. asylum claims. Officials say they still have the option of getting a work permit in Mexico.