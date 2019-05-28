Casas for Cristo build homes for the poor in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - A group of Christian churches has come together in Anapra, not far from the new portion of private border fencing, to build homes for poor families from Juarez.

The churches are from the United States and are part of the "Casas por Cristo" organization. The group told KTSM's reporter in Juarez they were surprised to see the privately funded border wall being built just as they are building homes.

"We want to build walls, but not the walls that most American are talking about or want to build. These walls are for this house and this family," Andrew Sexton with Casas por Cristo said.

Sexton says the young people who are participating in the program are using their time off on summer vacation to help others in Juarez.