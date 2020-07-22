Cartel war kills 26 in Juarez in just 3 days

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The Chihuahua Attorney General Cesar Augusto Peniche says about 26 homicides in Juarez in the last 72 hours are attributed to a quickly escalating war between the Aztecas gang and the La Empresa Cartel who are fighting for control of the City.

Monday, the Alfonso Durazo, the Federal Security Secretary, said they’d detected a reduction in the violence rates in Juarez. However, the latest developments show that violence in the city is not stopping anytime soon. As of July 21, there have been 969 murders.