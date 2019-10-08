Car burned in protest of Mexican vehicle import taxes

Juarez

by: Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Members of a Juarez association responsible for issuing stickers to vehicles are protesting the government after Chihuahua Police confiscated cars and trucks that were illegally taken into Mexico.

The association ignited a car in front of police headquarters Monday — sending smoke and flames into the area.

Officials say the vehicles were not taxed since they were imported illegally. The association is asking the government to allow the vehicles to be legally imported at lower tax rates.

