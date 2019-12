EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- A man and woman are the latest to die in the most recent spate of murders in Juarez.

According to KTSM's Juarez reporter, the body of a woman in her late 50s was found along the Juarez Valley Road in Northeast Juarez on Tuesday. Her body had signs of being burned with an object and she'd also been shot multiple times before her body was dumped along the road.