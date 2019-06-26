Bus carrying Haitian migrants mistakenly stops in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – Mexican immigration agents say they stopped a bus with 48 migrants from Haiti, Honduras and Guatemala as it made its way into Juarez Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, the migrants told the agents they’d paid the equivalent of $100 U.S. dollars to travel to Tijuana, but were taken to Juarez instead by the bus driver. They were not told why the bus diverted to our sister city instead of traveling directly to Tijuana.

After a few tense moments, immigration officials said all migrants on board had proper documentation to be in Mexico and were let go to continue their travel.