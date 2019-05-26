Juarez

Boy, 5, raped inside Juarez hospital while mother visited newborn

May 25, 2019

Updated: May 25, 2019 07:31 PM MST

JUAREZ (KTSM) - A man is in custody after a young boy was raped inside a Juarez women's hospital while his mother visited his newborn sibling.

According to Chihuahuan police, Osvaldo Gomez Najera, a hospital security guard, is behind bars in connection with the incident.

Officials say Najera allegedly took the 5-year-old into the restroom after the boy's mother asked him to watch him while she visited her newborn baby in the NICU.

Najera remains in jail where he is waiting to go before a judge.

