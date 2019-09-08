Breaking News
Body parts discovered in two Juarez locations

Juarez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) – Human body parts were discovered by Juarez Municipal Police early Saturday morning in two different parts of the city.

After receiving multiple reports, Juarez Police found a man who had been dismembered in the Downtown area of Juarez on Otumba Street. Shortly thereafter, other human body parts were found in North Juarez on Cinco De Mayo Street.

According to State Police, the parts are believed to belong to two different victims.

Meanwhile, Chihuahua State Police continue investigating the death of two women who were found strangled to death inside their Southeast Juarez Apartment on Friday.

Investigators believe the victims could be two University students. Investigators found bottles of alcohol and other drinks which indicate they may have been hosting a party at the time of their murders.

