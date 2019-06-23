Body identified as former Juarez Municipal Police officer

Juarez

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua Police have confirmed the body of a woman found buried in Colonia Luis Echeverria last month is that of a former Juarez Municipal Police Officer who was reported missing May 10, 2019.

Jaqueline Gonzalez Mercado’s mother reported her missing to police after she did not return home from a trip to the store. Her mother told police she called her daughter and could hear a male voice in the background saying ‘tomarla’ — or ‘take her.’

Police say the main suspect is her husband, Julio Alejandro Raygoza.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More crime

More Crime