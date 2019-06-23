Body identified as former Juarez Municipal Police officer

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Chihuahua Police have confirmed the body of a woman found buried in Colonia Luis Echeverria last month is that of a former Juarez Municipal Police Officer who was reported missing May 10, 2019.

Jaqueline Gonzalez Mercado’s mother reported her missing to police after she did not return home from a trip to the store. Her mother told police she called her daughter and could hear a male voice in the background saying ‘tomarla’ — or ‘take her.’

Police say the main suspect is her husband, Julio Alejandro Raygoza.