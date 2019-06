JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — The latest homicide in our sister city happened late Tuesday when the body of a man in his late 30’s was found wrapped in a blanket.

The discovery was made in the West Juarez Colonia Adolfo Lopez Mateos when residents spotted the wrapped blanket dropped in a field. Juarez Municipal Police closed several streets in the area while they investigated the discovery.

The number of homicide victims has risen to 90 in Juarez as of June 18.