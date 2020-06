EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez firefighters responded to a call about a burning car in Colonia Colinas del Sol on June 28 and found a body laying on top of it.

According to the Juarez police, the firefighters received a call on Monday about a burning Ford Explorer. Once the fire was out, they discovered a completely burnt body on top of it.

The forensics team is still identifying the victim. There is no information available about the victim’s gender at the moment.