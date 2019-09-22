Bloody Saturday in Juarez ends with ten murders

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — A bloody Saturday in Juarez ended with ten men murdered in a single day, a representation of the violent uptick in homicides in recent months.

According to KTSM’s Juarez crew, early Saturday morning five victims were found slain in different parts of the city. All of those victims had previous criminal records for drug trafficking, robbery, assault, or auto theft. One of the five victims was reportedly an escaped convict from Zacatecas.

By Saturday afternoon, neighbors in Anapra alerted authorities after they discovered the bloodied, beaten body of a man in his 20’s on the south side of Mt. Cristo Rey.

Finally, in a violent and brazen attack, four people were slain while having dinner at a South Juarez seafood restaurant. The assassin walked into the restaurant and headed directly to the table the victims were eating before opening fire. The victims were also all men in their 20s.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases.