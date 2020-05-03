Beer shortage reported across Juárez after monthlong Mexican brewery shut down

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Beer drinkers across Juárez are struggling to find their favorite beverages in stores after Mexico’s main brewing company closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been a month since Grupo Modelo halted operations April 5 in order to comply with measures enacted by the Mexican federal government to stop the spread of the virus.

Warehouses have now run dry, and stores are posting signs to notify customers they’re out of beer. Now, stores are relying on liquor sales such as tequila, brandy, vodka, and other spirits for customers searching for alcohol.

The beer shortage could force the closure stores that cater to beer drinkers in the coming days.