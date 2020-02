JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Juarez Municipal Police were investigating the grisly discovery of a baby’s body buried in the backyard of a South Juarez home Saturday night.

It happened Saturday evening when residents of Colonia Chihuahua in South Juarez alerted authorities to the discovery of the baby’s body.

The baby’s 14-year-old mother, Ana Cristina Aguilera Araujo, was arrested in connection to the discovery. Investigators are now working to determine how the baby died before it was buried.