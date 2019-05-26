Arrest made in Juarez triple homicide

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) - Chihuahua State Police arrested a leader of a criminal organization they say is responsible for the execution-style murder of three people who were found buried in three separate homes last week.

Two men and one woman were found buried in graves at homes that were allegedly used as security homes for the criminal group.

The suspect was identified by police as Carlos Mendoza Garcias, aka "Charly." The investigation began May 18 when police discovered the body of a woman in the backyard of a home in Colonia Luis Echeverria in South Juarez.

As of Sunday, the number of murders in Juarez has topped 110 murders for the month of May. This has been a violent year for Juarez as the total number of murders for 2019 has now surpassed 580.