Armed group attacks, kills man in front of Juarez elementary school

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Juarez police are investigating after a heavily-armed group attacked and killed a man in front of an elementary school.

Officials say it happened on Friday near the Anahuac Primary School in the Colonia Erendira in South Juarez.

According to investigators, the attackers shot the victim several times, causing his car to hit a pedestrian and crash into nearby vehicles.

The victim, a man whose name was not released, died at the scene. No word yet on the condition of the pedestrian.

Investigators say the incident happened as students were getting out of class. They were immediately taken inside for protection.

No word yet of any arrests.