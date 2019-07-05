Alleged Sinaloa cartel members captured in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Officers with the Chihuahua State Security Commission arrested two men with alleged ties to the Sinaloa cartel.

The two men were detained in East Juarez where the officers were working on a security sweep of the area.

The suspects told the state security officers they worked as hitmen for the Sinaloa cartel in the northern region.

The pair was then arrested and referred to the state attorney general’s office.

Officials say the men had various firearms and magazines which were confiscated along with two vehicles.

