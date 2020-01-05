Across Juarez: Officials fear tensions between the U.S. and Iran could increase bridge wait times

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — As Juarez begins a new year, they are also making some changes and expecting visitors to the city.

DUI Checkpoints

The mayor of Juarez announced that Juarez traffic police will no longer have sobriety checkpoints around the city. Police say they are trusting drivers not to drink and drive, however, police say they will continue to issue fines or arrest drivers who are suspected of drinking and driving.

President López Obrador

The president of Mexico, Andres Manual López Obrador will be visiting Juarez for a public safety meeting Friday. His visit comes as efforts to decrease violence in the city ramp up.

Nearly 1,500 people were murdered in Juarez in 2019. This is the second time López Obrador has visited Juarez since being elected in 2018.

Long Bridge Wait Times

City and state government leaders in Juarez say they are detecting longer wait times at the Border since the new year began.

Mario Dena, a representative of the Chihuahua Government in Juarez, along with Armando Cabada, the Mayor of Juarez, say they have noticed longer wait times crossing to El Paso from Juarez.

Government officials fear the attacks between the U.S. and Iran will affect wait times even more. However, they claim the situation is out of their control.