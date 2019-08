JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – 82 babies have been born to migrant women who are awaiting asylum in Juarez since the state started tracking births last year, Mexican officials report.

The Chihuahua Health Department says the mothers are from different countries in South and Central America.

The director of the “El Buen Pastor” migrant shelter says some pregnant women choose not to wait for their asylum hearings and instead crossed the Rio Grande illegally to give birth in El Paso.