8-month-old baby in Juárez believed to have died from COVID-19, doctors say

CIUDAD JUÁREZ (Mexico) – On Thursday, Juárez health officials reported the death of an 8-month-old girl who is believed to have died from COVID-19.

According to the baby’s relatives, the child was taken to the Hospital Infantil de Especialidades located east of Juárez because the baby had problems breathing. The baby was later declared dead by doctors late Thursday evening.

Chihuahua police and other forensic experts picked up the body of the baby to have an autopsy done. However, according to doctors at the hospital, the baby showed symptoms of COVID-19.