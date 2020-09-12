70 teens arrested at illegal party in Juárez

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — Nearly 100 people were arrested in South Juárez Friday night, after police busted an illegal party.

According to Juárez Municipal Police, they arrested ten adults and 70 minors at a large party in Colonia Independencia. Large gatherings are prohibited as part of Chihuahua’s COVID-19 protocols.

The teenagers included 50 men and 20 women. Police also confiscated beer and alcohol from the event.

This weekend is considered a holiday weekend in Mexico, ahead of the 16 de Septiembre celebration.

