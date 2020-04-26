7 new deaths reported in Juarez overnight as COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

JUAREZ, Mex. (KTSM) — More than 50 people are now dead in just a matter of weeks in Juarez, as the city tries to get a handle on the mounting number of people who have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Sunday, Chihuahua State Health Officials announced seven new deaths overnight, bringing the total number of fatalities to 52.

The number is alarming, as State Officials announced more people died from the virus overnight than were newly diagnosed. The number of COVID-19 cases in Juarez is now 207, an increase of three from Saturday.

Overall, the State of Chihuahua is reporting 313 positive cases, 244 suspected cases and 61 deaths. Fifty of the State’s 61 deaths were people younger than 65.

Of the total deaths in the State of Chihuahua, 70-percent were men and 30-percent were men. The large number of male fatalities is similar to El Paso, where 11 of the 12 deaths have been male patients.

Age of patients who have died:

25-44: 15 deaths

25-64: 35 deaths

65-69: 3 deaths

70s: 6 deaths

80-84: 1 death

Over 90: 1 death

